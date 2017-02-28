Coppa line-ups: Juventus-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri tinkers with Juventus again in the Coppa Italia semi-final, changing to 3-4-1-2 with Gonzalo Higuain facing Arek Milik’s Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

This is the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, though the date of the return leg hasn’t been finalised yet.

Naturally all eyes will be on Pipita, who comes to face with his former teammates after walking away in a €90m deal last summer.

He is supported by a new-look formation, namely Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in a 3-4-1-2 system.

Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro and Medhi Benatia are out injured, while Andrea Barzagli and Gigi Buffon are rested.

Napoli miss Allan, Lorenzo Tonelli and suspended full-back Elseid Hysaj, but Maurizio Sarri needs to rotate his squad ahead of Saturday’s Serie A showdown with second-placed Roma.

That result has become even more crucial after the 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta.

It means this evening Christian Maggio and Ivan Strinic get rare starts at full-back, while Marko Rog is also given a chance to shine.

The big news is that Milik gets his first start since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during international duty in October.

It’s a fine way to mark his 23rd birthday, partnering Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon, while there’s no rest for Marek Hamsik either.

These sides have never shared the spoils in Turin during a Coppa Italia tie, as Juventus won three and lost one.

In fact, these sides haven’t played a draw since the 1-1 at the San Paolo on March 1, 2013, followed by three Napoli successes – including the Italian Super Cup – and five Bianconeri victories.

The last time Napoli won a competitive match in Turin was a 3-2 Serie A thriller in October 2009, emerging with a 2-2 draw and seven defeats.

Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Pjanic, Asamoah; Dybala; Mandzukic, Higuain

Juventus bench: Buffon, Audero, Rugani, Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Lemina, Rincon, Mandragora, Cuadrado, Pjaca

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Rog, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Rafael, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Milanese, Zielinski, Jorginho, Giaccherini, Mertens, Pavoletti

