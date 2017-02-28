Cassano blasts Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano slammed Sampdoria in a statement and assured he will not retire yet. “I know I have a lot more to give to football.”

FantAntonio was told today he could no longer continue training with the Samp Primavera youth team and their Coach Ciccio Pedrone.

Cassano released a statement via the Twitter account of his wife, Carolina Marcialis.

“After a scripted scene worthy of an Oscar with Ferrero/Romei/Giampaolo as directors, this afternoon in the absence of any balls, they thought to tell me via Carlo Osti that from tomorrow I can no longer train with the Sampdoria Primavera lads… reason?! ‘Too inconvenient!’

“Therefore here definitively ends the ‘Sampdoria chapter’ and I wanted to thank only a few people, including Ciccio Pedrone and his staff for giving me the opportunity to train with them…

“I also wish to thank all the Primavera lads who today moved me by showing their affection and respect.

“I will continue to train because I know I have a lot more to give to football.”

