Tuesday February 28 2017
Emerson back for Rome Derby
By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri is back in action for Roma and part of their Coppa Italia semi-final squad against Lazio.

The first leg kicks off tomorrow at 19.45 GMT.

Emerson missed out on Sunday’s 3-1 victory away to Inter in Serie A due to a muscular problem.

Alessandro Florenzi continues to miss out following knee ligament surgery.

Roma squad for Lazio: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger; Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan; Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

