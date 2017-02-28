Marotta: 'Allegri can modulate Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta is not concerned by the change of system against Napoli. “A great Coach like Max Allegri can modulate the team.”

It’s the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and Juve switched to a 3-4-1-2 system.

“I think a great Coach like Allegri has in his characteristics the ability to modulate the team based on the players who step on to the field,” Marotta told Rai Sport.

“Napoli are an excellent side, regardless of recent results, and are further boosted by the return of an excellent player like Arkadiusz Milik.”

