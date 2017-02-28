Higuain: 'This is Juve's strength'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain reveals how Max Allegri’s advice helped turn around their Coppa Italia semi-final with Napoli. “This is the strength of Juventus.”

Jose Callejon had given the Partenopei a half-time lead, but two Paulo Dybala penalties and a Higuain strike following Pepe Reina’s error sealed a 3-1 Juve victory.

The second leg at the Stadio San Paolo will be in April.

“It was a very complicated game against an impressive Napoli,” Higuain told Rai Sport.

“In the first half we struggled to emerge with the ball at our feet. During the break the Coach told us to not lose our patience, as we could turn it around, and that’s what we did.

“This is the strength of Juventus – we got our heads down and didn’t lose our patience. We bring home an important victory, now we are going to Naples with a positive result.”

As when he scored against his former teammates here in Serie A earlier this season, Higuain refused to celebrate the goal.

“I still have respect for Napoli. I am very happy here and we must continue like this. There’s long way to go and the next few months will be fiery.”

