Allegri: 'Juve more than penalties'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists “the Juventus performance cannot be reduced to just the penalties” after beating Napoli 3-1 in the Coppa Italia.

The Partenopei had taken the lead through Jose Callejon, but Juve won 3-1 after the break, including two contentious penalties.

“In the first half more than have the wrong system, we made too many mistakes in our passing, but nonetheless had plenty of chances and allowed Napoli very little,” Allegri told Rai Sport.

“The first half was bad on a technical level, the second was much better. I don’t think we played badly with three at the back, we must made too many mistakes in our passing, but it went very well after the break.

“Tonight I have to compliment the entire squad, as they played a fine second half and managed to come back despite going a goal down.

“Napoli are always dangerous and we finished the game on a high, so this bodes well for the future. I think we can improve a great deal in terms of intensity.

“I particularly wish to compliment Miralem Pjanic, someone who has really improved.”

Allegri was asked about the rage of the Napoli squad and fans at the two penalty incidents, as well as the spot-kick not awarded to Raul Albiol.

“I don’t want to give any verdict on referees. From the pitch they both looked like penalties, then I don’t know. I think the Juventus performance cannot be reduced to just penalties. We must look beyond these things.”

