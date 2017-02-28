Post new comment

Napoli had the situation under control in Turin, but even if refereeing decisions made them angry, there was no excuse for completely losing their heads. Being a big team means having the mentality to ride out a storm.

“You know why the Yankees always win, Frank?” asks Leonardo Di Caprio’s Frank Abagnale Jr in ‘Catch Me If You Can’. “'Cause they have Mickey Mantle?” replies Christopher Walken’s Frank Abagnale Sr. “No, it's because the other teams can't stop staring at those damn pinstripes.”

Juventus aren’t unbeaten in Turin since August 2015 on reputation only. The Bianconeri are a winning machine, as evidenced by their five consecutive Scudetti. But the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final underlined Frank Jr’s point.

The first half was a fairly timid affair, with the Partenopei having the best of it. With the Old Lady looking unsteady on her feet in a 3-4-3 shape, Maurizio Sarri’s men deservedly took the lead through Jose Callejon. Here was the opportunity to not only put Napoli in the driving seat in the tie, but to provide a blueprint to beating Juve on home turf.

As so often happens though, the Bianconeri’s challengers were their own worst enemies. Napoli couldn’t stop staring at those damn black and white stripes.

Max Allegri changed things at half-time, introducing Juan Cuadrado in place of the angry but ineffective Stephan Lichtsteiner. It was an attacking change, but Maurizio Sarri’s men did the host’s work for them. Kalidou Koulibaly, so imperious in the first-half, dived in to a tackle he didn’t need to make. Paulo Dybala may have been theatrical, but the Senegal international had no need to make such a rash tackle and couldn’t complain when the whistle went for a penalty.

Dybala dusted himself down and dispatched the spot kick, but the Partenopei were still firmly in the game and, more importantly, the tie. Unfortunately, perhaps consumed by the narrative of the Juve penalty, Sarri’s side lost their heads.

Pepe Reina had been outstanding in the first half, but inexplicably came out for a cross he was never getting to and allowed Gonzalo Higuain to put the hosts in front. The Argentinian didn’t celebrate, but in reality he could have spit on a picture of Sophia Loren and booted a Diego Maradona doll into the crowd, Neapolitans wouldn't hate him any less.

Reina is a better goalkeeper and Napoli are a better side than they showed in conceding that goal, but it appears the hysteria around beating Juve can have an effect. Look at last season, before Higuain committed the ultimate betrayal.

The Partenopei, the Scudetto slipping away from them, were beaten 3-1 at Udinese, with Pipita sent-off, losing his cool and pushing the referee. Say what you like about the Bianconeri, they keep their heads when it matters.

As if to underline the point, the Vesuviani saw a credible claim for a penalty waved away when Raul Albiol went down under the challenge of Miralem Pjanic. It wasn’t a stonewaller, but the Neapolitans had every right to feel aggrieved.

However, a grievance doesn’t give licence to abandon all logical thought. Somewhat inevitably, Cuadrado raced up the other end and was brought down by Reina, with Dybala getting his second of the night.

Controversy will inevitably rage about the officiating, but the truth is that Napoli had the game under control at half-time. Even with the early second-half penalty, the away goals rule means a 1-1 draw would have been a decent result.

Instead they lost their heads, and allowed their most hated rivals to put another two goals past them, leaving the Partenopei with a mountain to climb at the San Paolo. It’s not beyond them, far from it, but it needn’t have been such a difficult task.

A cool-headed Napoli could have defended their fortress with an advantage in the tie. Now they must chase a result against the most ruthless team in Italy. Catch them if you can.

