Serie B: Spal close on Frosinone

By Football Italia staff

Frosinone were pegged back in Perugia and Verona ended their crisis, but Spal shocked Salernitana to close on the leaders and Cittadella won a thriller.

Bari 2-0 Brescia

Parigini 8 (Ba), Galano 58 (Ba)

Saved penalty: Mauri 61 (Br)

Sent off: Coly 86 (Br)

Cittadella 3-2 Trapani

Coronado 34 (T), Chiaretti 53 (C), Iunco 82 (C), Citro pen 90 (T), Iori 94 (C)

Latina 1-1 Cesena

Cocco 39 (C), Dellafiore 70 (L)

Novara 1-0 Benevento

Troest 54 (N)

Perugia 1-1 Frosinone

Kragl 15 (F), Nicastro 72 (P)

Pisa 0-0 Carpi

Pro Vercelli 1-1 Avellino

Verde 8 (A), Comi pen 95 (PV)

Saved penalty: Verde 8 (A)

Salernitana 1-2 Spal

Zigoni pen 31 (Sp), Floccari 89 (Sp), Coda 94 (Sa)

Spezia 2-1 Ascoli

Piccolo 45 (S), Djokovic 71 (S), Gigliotti 91 (A)

Saved penalty: Granoche 3 (S)

Verona 2-0 Ternana

Pazzini 14, 44 (V)

Missed penalty: Avenatti 28 (T)

Vicenza 2-2 Entella

De Luca 25, 80 (V), Esposito pen 62 (E), Pellizzier 75 (E)

