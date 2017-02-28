Frosinone were pegged back in Perugia and Verona ended their crisis, but Spal shocked Salernitana to close on the leaders and Cittadella won a thriller.
Bari 2-0 Brescia
Parigini 8 (Ba), Galano 58 (Ba)
Saved penalty: Mauri 61 (Br)
Sent off: Coly 86 (Br)
Cittadella 3-2 Trapani
Coronado 34 (T), Chiaretti 53 (C), Iunco 82 (C), Citro pen 90 (T), Iori 94 (C)
Latina 1-1 Cesena
Cocco 39 (C), Dellafiore 70 (L)
Novara 1-0 Benevento
Troest 54 (N)
Perugia 1-1 Frosinone
Kragl 15 (F), Nicastro 72 (P)
Pisa 0-0 Carpi
Pro Vercelli 1-1 Avellino
Verde 8 (A), Comi pen 95 (PV)
Saved penalty: Verde 8 (A)
Salernitana 1-2 Spal
Zigoni pen 31 (Sp), Floccari 89 (Sp), Coda 94 (Sa)
Spezia 2-1 Ascoli
Piccolo 45 (S), Djokovic 71 (S), Gigliotti 91 (A)
Saved penalty: Granoche 3 (S)
Verona 2-0 Ternana
Pazzini 14, 44 (V)
Missed penalty: Avenatti 28 (T)
Vicenza 2-2 Entella
De Luca 25, 80 (V), Esposito pen 62 (E), Pellizzier 75 (E)
