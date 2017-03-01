Report: Conte agrees Inter deal

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte has reportedly agreed to join Inter at the end of the season, leaving his current position with Chelsea.

According to Tuttosport, Nerazzurri owners the Suning group have offered the Coach a huge four-year deal worth €15m per season.

The former Italy boss is said to have given the OK to join the club after the offer was raised from €11m.

Legal representatives from Suning are now said to be in negotiations with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in order to agree a release from his current contract.

Conte has taken Chelsea 10 points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League this term, whilst Inter currently sit sixth in Serie A, six points away from the 3rd Champions League spot.

Stefano Pioli is currently in charge of the Nerazzurri, having improved results since Frank De Boer was fired from the position in November.

