Berlusconi rejects reduced offer

By Football Italia staff

Sino-Europe Sports have reportedly offered a reduced closing fee in an attempt to push through their takeover of Milan.

With several backers said to have pulled out of the Chinese consortium, the latest deadline of March 3rd will not be met.

After repeated delays, the takeover has now been postponed by a further 30 days, to give more time in order to raise the necessary €320m.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, this has led to SES proposing a reduced takeover fee to Fininvest, in order to close the deal now.

With the remainder of the money reportedly promised once the takeover had been completed, such an offer has been rejected by Silvio Berlusconi, with the proposed investors now scrambling to raise the necessary funds.

