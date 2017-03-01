ADL threatens youth for Coppa return

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has threatened to field the youth team against Juventus in the Coppa Italia second leg.

After taking a 1-0 lead in Turin, Maurizio Sarri’s side went down 3-1 after the Bianconeri were awarded two penalties by referee Paolo Valeri.

Partenopei director Cristian Giuntoli declared that such decisions were ‘shameful and damaging to all Italian football’ after the match had finished.

According to Corriere dello Sport, this controversy enraged De Laurentiis, who is currently away on business in Los Angeles.

Making a call to Guintoli, he is said to have fumed that he would play the youth side in the return match.

