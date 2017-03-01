Giampaolo favourite for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo is favourite for the Fiorentina job in the summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Empoli boss is the most likely candidate, but the dream remains to tempt Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri to take the vacancy likely to be left by Paulo Sousa.

Sporting director Pantaleo Corvino is said to be a huge fan of Sarri, who hails from Tuscany and is also a former Empoli Coach.

It is widely accepted that the Portuguese will not be offered a renewal at the end of the year after a spell of disastrous results that have led to protests from fans.

Sousa may even be fired before the end of the season, with Edy Reja having been touted as a potential caretaker until the summer.

Other alternatives are said to include current Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco and Leonardo Jardim of Monaco.

