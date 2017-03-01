NEWS
Wednesday March 1 2017
Vrsaljko to return with Inter?
By Football Italia staff

Inter may look to bring former Sassuolo defender Sime Vrsaljko back to Serie A this summer, reports say.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio had already tried to bring the 25-year-old in last year, before he eventually made the move to current team Atletico Madrid.

The Croatian has since failed to command a regular place in the side, with just eight La Liga starts so far this term.

Playing at right-back, Vrsaljko would be a welcome addition to a squad who are notoriously thin in this position.

Another potential candidate mentioned to fill the gap is Benjamin Heinrichs of Bayer Leverkusen, but the 20-year-old is also said to be wanted by Manchester City.

