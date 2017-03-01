Milan linked with Sturridge

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a summer move to Milan.

After four years on Merseyside, it seems like the 27-year-old may be heading for the exit, with Coach Jurgen Klopp having confirmed that he will hold discussions with the player over his future at the club.

The Reds are said to be looking for £30m for the player who has made just five Premier League starts this season, with Sturridge said to be unhappy with the lack of playing time.

With a takeover from Chinese investors now said to be in jeopardy, such a fee would be a stretch for Milan without the cash injection that this would bring.

Calciomercato.it reports however, that such a move could be facilitated with the departure of striker Carlos Bacca, who has been constantly linked with a move away since his arrival with the Rossoneri in summer 2015.

