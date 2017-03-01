Extra security for Rome derby

By Football Italia staff

Around 770 stewards will reportedly be deployed for tonight’s Coppa Italia fixture between Roma and Lazio.

The fixture was last played at night in April 2013, with authorities usually looking to avoid evening kick-offs due to tensions between rival supporters in the city.

According to Romanews.eu, the extra security is also to ensure that there will be personnel ready to act, should fans try and scale the controversial perspex barriers that have been erected in the stadium.

Both sets of Ultras have been boycotting their home matches in protest against the barriers and last night a banner was raised in the city in response to the compromise of having them lowered.

Such a gesture from the council is unlikely to have any effect, as Corriere dello Sport reports that the Curva Sud will remain virtually empty this evening.

"Apparently you can lower them, but you will have to remove them to make us return!," the declaration read.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.