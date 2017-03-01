Paratici: 'we're talking about nothing'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has dismissed Napoli’s protests over refereeing decisions, declaring ‘we’re talking about nothing’.

After going 1-0 up, Napoli eventually lost their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg 3-1 in Turin on Tuesday evening.

The Partenopei were furious about two penalties that were awarded, leading to reports that President Aurelio De Laurentiis would field the youth team in the second leg by way of protest.

"We will leave others to comment on the events,” Paratici told JTV. "It was a good game and that's it."

"We are talking about nothing. We too have had decisions go against us. In Munich we exited the Champions League with controversial decisions, we took it and we started again.

"You go forward, there is no other way of doing it."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.