Wednesday March 1 2017
€200m for Palermo?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Palermo may recieve up to €200m of investment from their recent takeover.

Former President Maurizio Zamparini has stepped down, paving the way for foreign investors to take the reigns.

Details of names are yet to be confirmed, but the new owners are said to be American and British, with one becoming President of the club and the other running operations from New York and London.

Speculation has linked former Barclays President Martin Taylor with the takeover, and now Corriere dello Sport states that the Rosanero are set to receive substantial investment.

This would comprise of €100m, with additional funds to build a new training centre at Carini.

The Italian newspaper suggests that further details of the operation will be revealed on Monday.

