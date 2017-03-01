Nainggolan targeted by Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter may attempt an audacious bid to prize Radja Nainggolan away from Roma this summer, reports say.

The Belgian scored two stunning goals in a 3-1 victory for the Giallorossi against his admirers at San Siro on Sunday evening.

According to Calciomercato.com, this is not the first time that the Nerazzurri have gone after the 28-year-old, after a bid was declined in the summer.

When experiencing difficulties over the aquisition of Joao Mario from Sporting CP, it is said that Inter had offered €35m plus bonuses for Nainggolan.

However, with Roma having just lost Miralem Pjanic to rivals Juventus, the bid was rejected.

With the suggestion that Geoffrey Kondogbia will be sold this summer, it has been reported that Inter will go back in for Nainggolan, though whether they will be successful remains to be seen.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.