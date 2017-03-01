Napoli face losing Koulibaly

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Napoli would be prepared to let Kalidou Koulibaly leave for €60m in the summer, with Chelsea still showing interest.

The Partenopei have suffered 3-1 first-leg defeats to Real Madrid in the Champions League and Juventus in the Coppa Italia, with both home legs still to play.

Sitting in third place in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri’s side are just three points ahead of Atalanta in third and four points clear of Lazio in fourth.

Should they fail to achieve Champions League qualification this term, goal.com suggests they would raise funds through the sale of highly-rated defender Koulibaly.

Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with the Senegalese star, and may decide to offer the €60m asking price during the forthcoming transfer window.

Koulibaly has no release clause, therefore the Blues could face a bidding war with Inter who are also said to be interested in a summer purchase.

