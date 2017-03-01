PSG ask €85m for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that PSG will listen to offers over €85m for Marco Verratti this summer.

The Italian international joined the Parisian side from Pescara in 2012, but has recently hinted that he is ready to move on.

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG have now set an asking price, with the 24-year-old currently under contract until 2021.

Juventus are said to have already undertaken discussions with the player’s agent, but are facing competition from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid for the highly-rated midfielder.

