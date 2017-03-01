Lazio squad for Coppa

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have named their squad for tonight’s Coppa Italia game with Roma, with Federico Marchetti still out.

The goalkeeper sustained a knee injury while warming-up for the Milan game, and will not be fit for the Derby della Capitale tonight.

Mamadou Tounkara has been included in the squad, having been given a 12-month banning order this week, meaning he’s not allowed to sit in the stands.

Lazio squad to face Roma: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic, Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Spizzichino, Wallace, Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic, Mohamed, Murgia, Parolo, Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Tounkara

