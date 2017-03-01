Saponara: ‘Sousa has our backing’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Riccardo Saponara backs under-fire Coach Paulo Sousa - “we’re with him”.

The Viola have blown two-goal leads in each of their last two games, attracting the ire of fans and leading for calls for the Portuguese to be sacked.

“We’re doing everything to get out of this situation,” Saponara said on Radio Bruno Toscana.

“The dressing room is united and two negative results aren’t going to bring us down. The Coach can help us, we know that, and we’re with him.”

Saponara made his first start since moving from Empoli, scoring against Torino on Monday night.

“I hadn’t scored for almost a year, 2016 was a tough year. It brought out some emotions, it was indescribable.

“I want to achieve consistency, unfortunately I got a yellow card so now I’ll be suspended. Right now though we have to get out of this situation together, without thinking about individuals.”

