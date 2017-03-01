Abate to miss Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Ignazio Abate will reportedly miss the Chievo game, as he has an eye injury.

The defender played the full 90 minutes against Sassuolo at the weekend, as the Rossoneri kept a clean sheet.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Abate has an eye problem which is more serious than first expected, and will not be available to face the Flying Donkeys.

It’s not clear if he’ll miss further matches, with tests set to be conducted today to establish a recovery time.

