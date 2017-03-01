‘Continuous wrongs against Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

The mayor of Naples weighs in on the Juventus-Napoli controversy - “we suffered continuous wrongs”.

The Partenopei were defeated 3-1 in Turin last night in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, but there was controversy over two penalties awarded to the Bianconeri.

“Today I speak as a fan, as one of the millions of Neapolitans in love with the blue shirt,” De Magistris told reporters.

“Last night in Turin we suffered continuous wrongs, never-ending, in a game punctuated and conditioned by refereeing mistakes, and all the while with shameful chants against our city.

“Today I’m just one of the angry fans because of the damage inflicted by penalties given and not given.

“To add insult to injury there’s the opinion makers who were somehow watching another match with a story which doesn’t exist.

“It’s always more difficult for us Neapolitans, but we wait for two important games with Roma and Real Madrid.

“Come on lads, we have to be stronger than those who insult us, wish us harm and say bad things. We defend the city and go forward to victory, forza Napoli!”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.