Ranieri to receive Roman award

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri will be given an award by the city of Rome, in recognition of his achievements at Leicester.

The Italian guided the Foxes to the Premier League title last season, an achievement considered by bookmakers to be less likely than Elvis Presley being found alive.

Despite that, Ranieri was sacked last week with his side just outside of the relegation zone, but he’ll be given an award by his home city.

“We’ve invited Claudio Ranieri to Campidoglio to confer upon him an award on behalf of mayor [Virginia] Raggi and the administration for the work he did at Leicester, culminating in the historic Premier League triumph and getting through the group stage of the Champions League,” Daniele Frongia, head of the sport commission said.

“Ranieri, a Roman born and raised in San Saba and Testaccio, rewrote the history of a team which gained proud British, Italian and Roman fans around the world.”

