Official: Palmieri to Roma permanently

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially confirmed that Emerson Palmieri has joined from Santos on a permanent basis.

It was reported in December that, having played 12 matches, a clause in the agreement had been activated, obligating a permanent transfer for €2m.

Now the Giallorossi have released their interim financial report, which officially confirms that Palmieri has met “the contractual conditions to transform [the loan] into an outright transfer”.

The 22-year-old has made 16 starts for the capital club this season, providing an assist in the 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria.

It's thought the fee is around €2m.

