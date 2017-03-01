Martinez: ‘Nainggolan? Maybe…’

By Football Italia staff

Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez won’t confirm that he’ll call Roma’s Radja Nainggolan - ‘we scored 10 goals without him’.

The midfielder was left out of the squad to face the Netherlands and Estonia in November, and it’s not certain he’ll be called for the next games, despite five goals and two assists in his last six games.

“I didn’t call him for the World Cup qualifiers with Bosnia and Gibraltar, but we scored two goals,” Martinez pointed out in an interview with Humo.

“It’s normal that you’d then continue with the same players. He played a half against Spain in September, and then a few minutes against Cyprus.

“The door remains open to everyone though, including Radja. I base my decisions on what I see, I have to be struck by a player to call him up.

“In November, he wasn’t available for the Netherlands and Estonia.”

