Szczesny: ‘Roma? I don’t know…’

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny can’t confirm he’ll stay at Roma for next season, and notes “I’m an Arsenal fan”.

The Polish goalkeeper has spent the past two seasons on loan with the Giallorossi, but there is no buyout clause in the deal.

“I don’t know where I’ll play next season,” Szczesny admitted, speaking to Przegladsportowy.

“London is still my home, I’m playing for Roma but I’m an Arsenal fan. I watch they’re games, sometimes I’m sad and other times happy.

“The last year-and-a-half in Italy hasn’t exactly been the worst of my life, now I’ve got another four months with Roma and I’m focused on my performance.

“I’m thinking about playing well, not where I’ll play.

“Borussia Dortmund or Napoli? That’s just speculation, all I know is that the better I play, the more options I’ll have.

“I just try to do my job, then in the summer I’ll consider all the options. I’m an athlete and I want to stay in shape.

“The summer will allow me to choose a club where I’ll be the number 1. That’s the main reason I chose the loan to Roma, I knew that I’d play but at Arsenal it wasn’t so sure.

“Everything has gone well and I’ll do my everything to be a starter next season. As for where, only time will tell.

“What’s certain is that Roma will be in good hands. [Lukasz] Skorupski and Alisson are the future of the club. Lukasz is making incredible progress.

“As for Alisson, I help him as much as I can but I’m a humble guy and he’s the starting goalkeeper for Brazil. There’s a lot of pressure on him but he performs well.

“We support each other, there’s no hostility between us. Roma have no goalkeeping problems.”

Szczesny was also asked about the Lupi’s aims for the season, and isn’t giving up on the Scudetto.

“We’re fighting on three fronts, so we have the opportunity to win the League, the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

“The Scudetto? I don’t think everything is lost, in the final weeks there’s a home game with Juventus at the Olimpico, we want that match to mean something.

“For that to happen, we need to win the games that come before it.

“Winning the Champions League would have been impossible, the Europa League on the other hand…

“It doesn’t matter that Alisson plays. I play in the League and do well, he plays in the cups and he does well too.”

