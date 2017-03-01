Zamp: ‘I’ll be Palermo advisor’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini will remain as a Palermo consultant, as the new owners “don’t know a damn thing” about football.

The Rosanero owner stepped-down as President this week, as he’s selling the club to an Anglo-American fund.

“I’ve always said I want to leave Palermo in good hands, and I think I will be,” Zamparini assured on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Emotions are part of life. This football has caused me a lot of stress and I’m no longer 20.

“It’s true that passion has no age, but I’m very happy because I thought I’d feel a bit uncomfortable, but instead I have no regrets.

“I’ll stay on the Rosanero board, I’ll be a consultant because the new ownership don’t know a damn thing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.