Valencia: ‘Zaza will be signed’

By Football Italia staff

Valencia’s new sporting director, José Ramón Alesanco, confirms Simone Zaza will be signed permanently from Juventus.

It was confirmed earlier today that the 60-year-old had replaced Jesus Garcia Pitarch, who resigned in January.

After a failed spell at West Ham United, the Spanish side loaned Zaza until the end of the season for €2m, with an obligation to buy for €16m after a set number of appearances.

So far the Italian international has made eight appearances, but the new sporting director says he’ll be signed outright whatever happens.

“Zaza is a Valencia asset, no matter what,” Alescano said during his presentation Press conference.

“After this half season, he’ll have four more years at Valencia and we need to get the best out of him. We hope he scores a lot of goals and makes us happy in every game.”

