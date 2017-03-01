Buffon: ‘Juventus must be angry’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon warns Juventus need “competitive fury” to reach their objectives this season.

The Bianconeri are looking to win a sixth Scudetto in a row, as well as aiming to finally get their hands on European silverware.

“The win over Napoli showed that when we push the accelerator we have incredible power,” Buffon told JTV.

“I’m proud to play in a team like this, because we reacted after the first half, we were able to react like a great team.

“If we want to succeed though, we can never let that competitive edge drop, we’ll need to be like [Mario] Mandzukic and take him as an example, he’s an aggressive gorilla, he never drops off.

“A competitive fury is essential to anyone like us who wants to win. You can’t always have it, otherwise teams like Barcelona would win in Europe for 10 years in a row, but it’s crucial.”

