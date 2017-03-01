Roma make €53m loss

By Football Italia staff

Roma have announced a €53m loss for the first half of the financial year, partly due to Champions League elimination.

The Giallorossi were eliminated by Porto in the play-off round, and today’s interim financial report has shown the impact of that defeat.

The document, which was approved by shareholders today, reveals a €53.3m loss for the first half of the 2016-17 financial year, “the result of lower gains on the transfer market and lost revenue from the Champions League”.

Last year’s interim statement showed just a €3.4m loss, meaning this year’s picture is worse to the tune of €49.9m.

This is largely explained by a drop in operating revenue of €29.4m, from €118m to €88.5m.

It was noted that during the first half of the 2016-17 financial year, the holding company Neep Roma Holding S.p.A injected €70m to “meet the financial needs of the club”.

