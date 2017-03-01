Ravanelli up for Ghana job

By Football Italia staff

Fabrizio Ravanelli is being touted as the potential next Coach of Ghana after Avram Grant resigned.

The former Italy, Juventus, Lazio, Marseille and Middlesbrough striker had a spell as Coach of Juve’s Primavera youth team before moving on to French side Ajaccio.

“Ravanelli is a youth developer, and has what it takes to discover talent in the domestic league,” said Ravanelli’s Ghana-based advisor Idowu Ismail Ewa in The Sun.

"Ghana has enormous talent in its league, and it will be of great benefit to the country to have such a man - with a lot of knowledge for unearthing talents - in charge of the national team.

"This will help make the league more attractive."

Tuttomercatoweb in Italy also note that Ghana are in contact with 48-year-old Ravanelli for the job.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.