Fabrizio Ravanelli is being touted as the potential next Coach of Ghana after Avram Grant resigned.
The former Italy, Juventus, Lazio, Marseille and Middlesbrough striker had a spell as Coach of Juve’s Primavera youth team before moving on to French side Ajaccio.
“Ravanelli is a youth developer, and has what it takes to discover talent in the domestic league,” said Ravanelli’s Ghana-based advisor Idowu Ismail Ewa in The Sun.
"Ghana has enormous talent in its league, and it will be of great benefit to the country to have such a man - with a lot of knowledge for unearthing talents - in charge of the national team.
"This will help make the league more attractive."
Tuttomercatoweb in Italy also note that Ghana are in contact with 48-year-old Ravanelli for the job.
