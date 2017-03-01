Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Partizan Belgrade for promising youngsters Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the Viola representatives have already booked a crunch meeting in Belgrade for tomorrow.
The plan is to buy 19-year-old defender Milenkovic for €5m plus 15-20 per cent of any future transfer fee.
Striker Vlahovic would cost €1.5m to be paid in 2018, which is when he turns 18.
A decision is expected soon, as otherwise Inter are prepared to swoop with a proposal of their own.
