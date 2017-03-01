Fiorentina talks for Partizan pair

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Partizan Belgrade for promising youngsters Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Viola representatives have already booked a crunch meeting in Belgrade for tomorrow.

The plan is to buy 19-year-old defender Milenkovic for €5m plus 15-20 per cent of any future transfer fee.

Striker Vlahovic would cost €1.5m to be paid in 2018, which is when he turns 18.

A decision is expected soon, as otherwise Inter are prepared to swoop with a proposal of their own.

