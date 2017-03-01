Tgcom: 'Juve influence like Calciopoli'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Liguori, the director of TGCom24, claims Juventus “have a consolidated system of satellite clubs like Atalanta and absolute power, just as much influence as during Calciopoli.”

The debate has come back to the fore after yesterday’s Coppa Italia semi-final, when Napoli complained about the refereeing and coverage of state broadcaster Rai.

Now other members of the media are emerging with surprising statements that could have larger repercussions.

Liguori is the director of Tgcom24, the news arm of Mediaset – the second largest independent broadcaster in Italy after Sky Sport Italia. He is also a Roma supporter.

“The Rai commentators were shameful, they were highlighting the great results earned by Juventus at home, but when you look at a thief’s bank account, you don’t take into consideration the money he stole,” Liguori told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Instead, they do with Juventus. There is a consolidated system that includes satellite clubs. Just look at Atalanta, who played the performance of a lifetime against Napoli, and the same against Roma. Instead they sell Juve their best young players.

“At the Juventus Stadium it’s routine to see certain things now. The referees have also adapted to this context, so they seek young referees to conduct their little game. If they continue like this, you know that nobody can ever win in Turin.

“Even a cretin can understand that Pepe Reina touched the ball when challenging Juan Cuadrado. The penalty foul on Raul Albiol is clearer than the one given to Paulo Dybala.

“Juventus have absolute power. It’s not like it was at the time of Calciopoli, but has just as much influence.”

