Coppa Liveblog: Lazio v Roma

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens from the Coppa Italia semi-final, as bitter local rivals Lazio and Roma face off.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Olimpico, though technically this first leg is a Biancocelesti home fixture.

While Luciano Spalletti’s Giallorossi are currently flying high in second place and through to the Europa League Round of 16, Lazio have been one of the surprise packages of this season under Coach Simone Inzaghi.

They knocked Inter out at San Siro in the last round and are fifth in the Serie A table, still in contention for a top three finish.

