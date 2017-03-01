Milan closing to be delayed again

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to announce tomorrow that the closing will be postponed by another month with a new €100m deposit.

The sale of the club to Chinese investors has been delayed repeatedly and the closing had been set for March 3.

However, with two days to go, problems suddenly emerged when some of the backers pulled out and left a €150m gap in the Sino-Europe Sports kitty.

According to multiple reports, Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest have agreed to postpone the closing by another month in exchange for a new €100m deposit.

That would leave another €250m left to pay before the takeover is complete.

A formal announcement is expected tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.