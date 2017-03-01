Coppa line-ups: Lazio-Roma

By Football Italia staff

The Rome Derby is a Coppa Italia semi-final and battle of the hitmen, as Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson face Edin Dzeko and Mohamed Salah.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the Liveblog.

This is the first leg of the semi-final and technically a Lazio home fixture, even though the two clubs share the Stadio Olimpico.

Some fans should suspend their boycott of the arena for this event, as the controversial barriers dividing up the Curva have been significantly lowered.

As for the game itself, the winners of the two-legged tie will go through to face Juventus or Napoli in the Final, which will also be at the Olimpico.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have been a real surprise this season, sitting fifth in Serie A and knocking Inter out at San Siro in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.

Federico Marchetti is out injured, with Senad Lulic, Patric and Stefan Radu all suspended.

Lucas Biglia returns, having missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over Udinese due to a ban, joined by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson and Immobile.

On-form Keita Balde Diao is ready to come off the bench, but above all Inzaghi switches to three at the back in order to mirror the Roma system.

Roma have really found their groove under Luciano Spalletti, as they are well clear in second place in Serie A, will face Lyon in the Europa League Round of 16 and have to be considered the favourites to reach the Coppa Italia Final.

Alessandro Florenzi is the only absentee recovering from knee ligament surgery and, despite the fact the Giallorossi host Napoli in Saturday’s Serie A showdown, Spalletti keeps squad rotation to a minimum.

Emerson Palmieri returns after he missed the 3-1 victory away to Inter with a muscular problem, while Radja Nainggolan is raring to go following his brace in that Serie A game.

Salah and Dzeko complete the attack, with Leandro Paredes and Kevin Strootman in support, resting Daniele De Rossi.

The Coppa Italia Derby della Roma record is perfectly even with three wins apiece, however, Lazio won the Final in May 2013 thanks to a Senad Lulic strike.

That was also the most recent derby won by the Aquile, following it up with two draws and five defeats, including the last four on the bounce.

These rivals met in early December with Roma emerging 2-0 victors after Strootman and Nainggolan goals, while Danilo Cataldi saw red.

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Spizzichino, Hoedt, Crecco, Murgia, Mohamed, Keita, Luis Alberto, Lombardi, Djordjevic, Tounkara

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson; Salah, Nainggolan; Dzeko

Roma bench: Szczesny, Lobont, Juan Jesus, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, Paredes, Grenier, Gerson, Perotti, Totti, El Shaarawy

Ref: Irrati

