Moggi: 'Juventus alibi of losers'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Moggi claims Napoli “use Juventus as the alibis of losers, just as they were in 2006” with Calciopoli.

Last night’s Coppa Italia semi-final, which saw Juve beat Napoli 3-1 with the aid of two contentious penalties, sparked a firestorm of controversy.

As well as some remarkable comments, including the director of news organisation TGCom suggesting the Bianconeri had “absolute power” and influence, former Bianconeri director general Moggi had his say.

“I was at the game and I saw no reason for all this rebellion,” disgraced ex-director Moggi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“It looks to me as if Juve are once again used as the alibi of losers, just as they were in 2006. We’ve gone back to the atmosphere of 2006: in Italy being superior to the rest simply isn’t allowed.

“I make an example: Milan. They go to Reggio-Emilia against Sassuolo, the Neroverdi are not given a clear penalty and it’s all as if nothing had happened… is that normal?

“Juventus did not play well in the first half, but Napoli were insignificant. Their passing, their possession play, it all just serves to let the opposition rest. Those who understand nothing about football might even think they play well, but Napoli aren’t a team in any condition to win anything.

“Juve did not play well last night. Then Juan Cuadrado came off the bench and changed the game.”

