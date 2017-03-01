Peres: 'Roma should beat Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres wants a birthday present in tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final. “With all due respect to Lazio, it’s a game Roma ought to win.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It is very important for us, as with all due respect to Lazio, it is a game we ought to be winning. It’s also my birthday, so a goal would be a great gift,” he told Roma TV.

“We know that it’s a tie that lasts 180 minutes, but we must be intelligent and mature to evaluate and interpret the match in the best way.

“It won’t be easy, but we are playing to win and doing it ‘away’ would be a very important step forward towards qualification.

“This feels different to the Serie A derby, but whenever you win a derby, it gives you more confidence. We’ll try to win today not just as it’s the Coppa Italia semi-final, but also because apart from everything else, it’s still a derby and we always want to win those.”

