Murgia: 'Lazio analysed Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio midfielder Alessandro Murgia said Roma “are a great side, but we too are aware of our qualities and analysed everything.”

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final kicks off at 19.45 GMT.

“I am experiencing the classic sensations of someone preparing for a derby,” Murgia told Lazio Style Radio.

“It’s an important match that will be played over two legs. We need the mental strength to stay focused all the way through the first 90 minutes.

“Roma are a great side, but we too are aware of our qualities. We’ll give everything on the field. We analysed everything about the opposition and go forward trying to improve.

“We are concentrated and motivated, so we’ll go into the derby in the best possible way. It’s more exciting playing at night, but the derby is always the derby, regardless of the kick-off time.”

