Wednesday March 1 2017
Berlusconi: 'Money or I keep Milan'
By Football Italia staff

According to reports, Milan President Silvio Berlusconi warned Sino-Europe Sports “either the money arrives or I’m keeping the club.”

The closing has been postponed repeatedly after a deal was struck with Chinese investors for the takeover.

Yesterday more problems emerged ahead of the March 3 deadline and it’s widely reported that tomorrow the closing will officially be postponed by another month.

That will only be accepted if another €100m deposit is delivered by March 10.

“Either the money arrives or I’m keeping the club,” Berlusconi reportedly told friends and confidants today, according to news agency Agi.

A source notes that Berlusconi is currently prepared to give an extension, but his attitude is changing and becoming far more intransigent.

Berlusconi has already pocketed a €200m non-refundable deposit from the Chinese investors.

Another €350m is yet to be handed over before the takeover can be complete.

