According to reports, Milan President Silvio Berlusconi warned Sino-Europe Sports “either the money arrives or I’m keeping the club.”
The closing has been postponed repeatedly after a deal was struck with Chinese investors for the takeover.
Yesterday more problems emerged ahead of the March 3 deadline and it’s widely reported that tomorrow the closing will officially be postponed by another month.
That will only be accepted if another €100m deposit is delivered by March 10.
“Either the money arrives or I’m keeping the club,” Berlusconi reportedly told friends and confidants today, according to news agency Agi.
A source notes that Berlusconi is currently prepared to give an extension, but his attitude is changing and becoming far more intransigent.
Berlusconi has already pocketed a €200m non-refundable deposit from the Chinese investors.
Another €350m is yet to be handed over before the takeover can be complete.
