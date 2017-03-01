HT: Milinkovic surprises Roma

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has given Lazio the half-time lead over Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final, while Alisson needed several saves too.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the Liveblog.

This was the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, with the winners playing against Juventus or Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico. The Aquile were technically the ‘home’ side for this leg, but had Federico Marchetti injured, Stefan Radu, Senad Lulic and Patric suspended. The Giallorossi rested Daniele De Rossi and Wojciech Szczesny for Leandro Paredes and Alisson Becker.

The Coppa Italia Derby della Roma record was perfectly even with three wins apiece, however, Lazio won the Final in May 2013 thanks to a Lulic strike. That was also the most recent derby won by the Aquile, following it up with two draws and five defeats, including the last four on the bounce going into this evening.

It took less than two minutes for the first big chance, as Edin Dzeko’s volley was deflected over the bar by Wallace. At the other end, Marco Parolo’s cross-shot almost resulted in an own goal charged down to go inches wide.

Alisson did well to palm a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header off the line and had his gloves stung by a Ciro Immobile strike after a smart Milinkovic-Savic flick.

The last Derby della Capitale in December was followed by the ugly racist comments made by Lulic about Antonio Rudiger and the Lazio fans took it upon themselves to continue that with monkey noises whenever the defender got the ball. An announcement was read over the tannoy system threatening to suspend the game if it continued.

Lazio took the lead when Felipe Anderson burst past Federico Fazio down the right and pulled back from the by-line for Milinkovic-Savic to fire into the roof of the net from seven yards.

Roma could’ve equalised within 60 seconds, but Dzeko’s header skimmed the crossbar. Immobile wasted a couple of promising counter-attacks and Marco Parolo was booked, meaning he’ll be suspended for the second leg.

Lazio 1-0 Roma (Half-Time)

Milinkovic-Savic 30 (L)

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson; Immobile

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson; Salah, Nainggolan; Dzeko

Ref: Irrati

