New York Cosmos eye Diamanti

By Football Italia staff

Palermo creative midfielder Alessandro Diamanti is a target for the New York Cosmos, according to reports.

It certainly would not be his first foray abroad, as Diamanti played in England and China.

Eurosport maintain New York Cosmos have set their sights on the trequartista for the NASL season.

Palermo are sliding towards Serie B, but Diamanti’s future could change when the club completes the takeover by new owners.

The 33-year-old has provided five assists in 21 Serie A appearances this season.

New York Cosmos already signed former Parma and Palermo striker Amauri last month.

