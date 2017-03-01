Immobile: 'One of my best nights'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile confessed scoring in Lazio’s first derby win over Roma since 2013 was “certainly one of the best nights of my career.”

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile sealed the 2-0 victory, though it is only the first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final.

“The fans asked us for this, even if we didn’t have much time to prepare, we did it well,” Immobile told Rai Sport.

“I thank my teammates and the supporters, it was certainly one of the best nights of my career.

“There is a slight advantage, above all as we kept a clean sheet, but Roma are capable of great things and we need to play the same way we did this evening.

“I am happy because I arrived this summer eager to make my mark at Lazio, I want to write history with this club.”

Juventus beat Napoli 3-1 amid controversy in the other semi-final.

“We watched the other semi-final last night, it was a great game and either way it’ll be a final against one of the best sides in the league.”

