Inzaghi: 'Perfect Lazio performance'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi felt Lazio “put in the perfect performance” to dominate Roma 2-0 in the Coppa Italia semi-final. “Many people said they were unbeatable.”

The Biancocelesti hadn’t won a Derby della Capitale since the Coppa Italia Final in May 2013, including four consecutive defeats, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile sealed a 2-0 first leg semi-final victory.

“I think we played a perfect game, allowing Roma very little other than a few crosses and a Thomas Strakosha save on a deflected effort,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport.

“We were facing a side that many people said was unbeatable, we gave it our all and achieved a deserved victory.

“It was emotional seeing the fans even before the game, let alone after it. We wanted to make them happy and bring this moment that they had been waiting for.

“Seeing the team play like this, I am right to feel confident and should enjoy it. We are also fully aware that in the second leg in April there will be another battle and a tough match, so it’s certainly not over.

“We needed the perfect performance and that is what we got. Bastos and Jordan Lukaku haven’t played much recently, but I saw them training in the best way and knew they could give me this performance.

“Lukaku had an injury on international duty and lost two months. He has some tough competition for that role, but he is a really nice guy and always trains hard. I had absolute faith, as every time he has played, he never let me down.

“I told the lads beforehand that the approach was crucial in these situations. Also we earned the semi-final with our own abilities and determination, so we had to earn the Final the same way, not waiting for anyone to give us any gift.

“Roma played better than we did in Serie A in December, we played better tonight.”

Inzaghi was asked about the racist ‘monkey noises’ made towards Antonio Rudiger by some Lazio fans.

“I didn’t hear anything. If that happened, it was certainly wrong and cannot be justified. I do thank the lads of the Curva, as they were extraordinary.

“People said there wouldn’t be many fans here tonight, but I saw the Curva packed and their support was very important.”

