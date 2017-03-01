Biglia: 'Tears of joy'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia admits he had “tears of happiness and of pain” after the Lazio captain won his first Derby della Capitale.

The Aquile beat Roma 2-0 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, ending a run of four consecutive defeats to their city rivals and the first triumph since the 2013 Coppa Italia Final.

“I had tears of happiness, of pain, as after four years it was my first derby win,” Biglia told Rai Sport.

“There are 90 minutes to go, Roma are very strong and we know full well it’s not over. We still have a 50-50 chance of going through.

“If we play well, we can achieve something great, but we cannot get the approach wrong. We must take it one game at a time.”

