Post new comment

Heading into the Coppa Italia semi-final clash with crosstown rivals Lazio, Roma were in devastating form. In their previous six matches, the Giallorossi had put four goals each past Fiorentina, Villarreal and Torino, and a Sunday evening encounter with Inter had seen them comprehensively brush aside Stefano Pioli’s side 3-1.

It seemed inevitable that Lazio would be the latest victim of their attack, despite Simone Inzaghi’s side having been quietly going about the business of earning 13 points in their last five Serie A encounters. Roma also had the added bonus of receiving the long-awaited good news that plans for a new stadium had been approved by the city council.

But nothing about the game went as planned for Luciano Spalletti’s men, as they slumped to a 2-0 ‘away’ defeat at the Stadio Olimpico. In truth, the game did not have the feel of a true Derby della Capitale, as fans of both sides continued to boycott the shared stadium in protest over the Perspex barriers installed by the local authorities.

Atmosphere – or lack thereof – was not the real issue here however, as the line of one Eminem song seemed perfectly apt. “Would the real Roma please stand up?”

This performance was a million miles away from their impressive displays over the past few weeks, with Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Peres all underperforming. On paper, it looked like it should be a formality, but Roma simply did not turn up to what could be a pivotal moment in their season.

Considering the total dominance of Juventus, a Scudetto win could never have been a realistic aim for the Giallorossi, but bringing some much-needed silverware to the capital could have been just what the doctor ordered. Whilst they have advanced in the Europa League, a 2-0 defeat to Lazio has brought all their positive momentum to a stomach-churning halt.

This is not to take anything away from Simone Inzaghi. In his first full season with the Biancocelesti, he has brought the side back into contention for a European spot, and has edged his team much closer to a cup Final.

Whilst Spalletti brought on Francesco Totti in the hope of rescuing the game, Inzaghi turned to youth team products Luca Crecco and Alessandro Murgia to freshen things up. With several members of the first team side injured or suspended, it was a brave choice to leave Keita Balde Diao on the bench, but ultimately one that paid off.

With the Roma defence tired, the Senegalese international entered the field on 67 minutes, only to prove crucial in providing the assist for Ciro Immobile to finish, giving Le Aquile a deserved 2-0 lead.

Perhaps the lesson for Roma here is that slow and steady often wins the race. Lazio may not have been as flashy and impressive as their rivals in recent weeks, but under Inzaghi they have found a level of consistency that was so elusive last season. After such breath-taking performances, Spalletti found that his complacent side had crashed and burned, potentially ending their best hope of a trophy this term.

With an important clash with Napoli on the horizon this weekend and the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie with Lyon the Thursday after, the Coach will have to rediscover their winning formula – and fast.

Perhaps a brief look at Inzaghi’s approach in this game wouldn’t do any harm.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.