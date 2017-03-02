Milan closing to be delayed today

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that an official announcement of a delay to the sale of Milan will arrive today.

After a series of delays, Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports were due to complete their takeover on Friday.

A shareholders’ meeting has been called to ratify the sale, but it appears there will be another delay, as reported in recent days.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that an official announcement will be made today to confirm the delay, with Sino-Europe paying a further €100m instalment by March 10.

In return, they will be given another deferment on the closing, with the new date set for between March 31 and April 7.

That would likely see the first game of the new regime as Palermo away, the game after the Derby della Madonnina, which could be Silvio Berlusconi’s last game.

