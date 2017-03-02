Icardi: ‘Quantum leap with Pioli’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi backs Coach Stefano Pioli, as Inter have made “a quantum leap” since he replaced Frank de Boer.

Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone have both been linked with the Nerazzurri job, but the club captain is throwing his backing behind Pioli.

“We can’t lose focus or fill our heads with situations which aren’t real,” Icardi shrugged, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Our Coach is Pioli and we have to do our best to help him, as he’s done with us. He brought the best out of us, he’s changed everything and we’ve already made a quantum leap from him joining until today.

“All that counts is what we do in training and on the pitch, no outside distractions.

“I think his system is the most suitable for us, because we have many champions who are willing to sacrifice for our teammates. The results confirm this is the right approach.”

Does that include Icardi, who isn’t always involved in the build-up play?

“Those are my characteristics. There are many ways to help the team, and mine is to score goals.

“People always say that I’m not involved in the build-up, that I should participate more in the attacking manoeuvres of the team, but I’m a bit tired of this conversation.

“Go and look at my assists, I’ve counted eight so far this season. I also give my contribution with passes.”

The striker has 16 goals this season, three behind his compatriot, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is keeping him out of the Argentina squad.

“On the national team I always say the same thing,” Icardi said.

“What more can I do? My job is to play well with Inter and score every time I get the chance, then the call-up depends on the CT [Edgardo Bauza] and his choices.

“All I can say is that I’m ready and I can’t wait to wear that shirt again. The rest isn’t up to me to decide.”

